In today's press conference for Saturday's match against Bradford City, Yems simply said 'yes, there will be something happening very soon' when asked if there will be anyone else coming in by Monday's deadline. You can watch the Bradford City press conference in full above.

With Southampton youngster Caleb Watts being sidelined for the rest of the season just 17 minutes into his loan spell with the Reds, it is expected Yems will be dipping into the loan market. And with top scorer Kwesi Appiah sidelined with an injury, they could be looking to bring in a striker.

Crawley Town boss John Yems will hopefully be giving the thumbs up to a new signing

When asked about the Reds' transfer window, Yems said: "When you get players like Jordan [Tunnicliffe] back it's like having a new player.

"To get Joel [Lynch] signed is like having a new player. You have Reece [Grego-Cox], we hope Jake Hessenthaler will be back soon and they will be like brand new players because we haven't really had the chance to have them this season.