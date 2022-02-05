Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 0 - LIVE: Nichols doubles lead with first attack of second half
Crawley Town will be looking to turn around their home form when they take on Stevenage at The People's Pension Stadium today (Saturday).
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:12 pm
The Reds lost at Stevenage on January 18 so will be looking to stop a League Two double for the visitors. New signings Isaac Hutchinson and Remi Oteh have made the starting line-up. You can follow our Live Blog from the game here.
The page will show updates as they happen.
Crawley Town v Stevenage LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:37
- Reds have return home after four points out of six on the road
- Bansal-McNulty, Hutchinson and Oteh added to squad on transfer deadline day
- Reds lost 2-1 at Stevenage on January 18
- Crawley are 13th in League Two, Stevenage 17th
2214 (261 away) attendance today
Luke O’Neill off, James Daley on for Stevenage
Looks like Will Ferry is ready to come on
71 mins - Nichols should have made it 3-0 a completed a hat-trick but fired over after great work by Nadesan
68 mins - Charlie Carter fires wide, should have least hit the target. Glenn Morris is having a very quite afternoon!
62 mins - subs for Crawley - Nadesan and Francomb on for Oteh and Hutchinson
54 mins - Oteh fires just wide. Crawley are on fire here
It’s 2-0! Nichols score again! Takes advantage of an O’Neill back pass with a cool finish
It’s half-time! 1-0 Crawley Town
Page 1 of 5