Crawley Town 2, Bradford City 1: Ferry and Tsaroulla extend the Reds' excellent home record

Callum Cooke brought the Bantams back into the game with nine minutes to go, but the Reds held on to extend their unbeaten league run at The People's Pension Stadium to five games.

Victory for Crawley, their third in four games, sees them rise to eight in the table.

In the opening stages, great hold up play from Tom Nichols, after an inch perfect through ball from Archie Davies, saw the Reds forward release the onrushing Ferry.

Crawley Town celebrate Will Ferry's opener against Bradford City. Pictures by Cory Pickford

The buccaneering Southampton loanee was wiped out by Oscar Threlkeld just outside the penalty area. Although the free kick was in a great position, the subsequent set piece from Jack Powell was fired straight into the Bantams wall.

A great bit on interplay down the right from Sam Ashford and Ferry saw the midfielder fire a ball into Jake Hessenthaler but he headed over from a tight angle.

After a lively start the game hit a lull. Bradford's Andy Cook headed over from an excellent Cooke cross but that was the best either side could muster.

But the Reds struck the opening goal on 39 minutes. A pinpoint ball into the box from Hessenthaler was neatly volleyed home by Ferry for his first goal for the club.

Nick Tsaroulla looks to bend the ball into the Bantams box

The Bantams almost hit back immediately but a superb diving save from the keeper Glenn Morris kept out Yann Songo'o's headed effort.

And Crawley came agonisingly close to doubling their advantage before half-time. An excellent cross into the area from Ferry picked out giant defender Ludwig Francillette who crashed a header against the woodwork.

The second half saw the visitors start strongly but never really tested the hosts.

Goalscorer Ferry was taken off through due to an injury before the game was briefly held up. The impromptu activation of the on-field sprinklers provided much mirth in the stands.

Sam Ashford advances into the Bradford penalty box

The Reds then netted their second on 74 minutes. Tsaroulla bombed forward from the full back position before rifling home into the bottom corner.

The Bantams reduced the deficit on with nine minutes to go. Bradford substitute Ollie Crankshaw got to the byline and whipped in a devilish cross for Cooke to hammer home.

But the Bradford onslaught failed to materialise, as the Reds claimed another famous win over a Yorkshire club.

Crawley Town: Morris, Davies, Dallison, Francillette, Tsaroulla, Ferry (Appiah 55), Hessenthaler, Payne, Powell, Nichols, Ashford (Marshall). Unused: Jones (GK), Gallacher, Craig, Khaleel, Bansal-McNulty.

Bradford City: O'Donnell, Threlkeld, Ridehalgh, O'Connor, Kelleher, Songo'o, Cooke, Gilliead (Sutton 72), Evans (Crankshaw 61), Watt (Scales 72), Cook. Unused: Hornby (GK), Foulds, Staunton, Cousin-Dawson.