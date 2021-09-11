Crawley Town 2-1 Carlisle United RECAP: Late drama as Nick Tsaroulla scores stunning injury-time volley to seal three points
New Crawley defender Joel Lynch has made the starting line-up as the Reds face Carlisle United this afternoon (Saturday, September 11).
Reds boss John Yems has made two changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Bristol Rovers, with Lynch and Tom Dallison, who is returning from injury, replacing the unavailable Tony Craig and Archie Davies. George Francomb, who started at centre-half last week, has been moved back to his favoured right-back position.
Crawley, who are without a win in the last three games, will be looking to bounce back with an important three points to move them away from the relegation zone.
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:59
FULL-TIME: Crawley 2-1 Carlisle
They’ve done it!
A huge three points for Crawley.
(90+2) This isn’t over yet.
Carlisle haven’t given up and are pushing for yet another leveller.
A few nervy moments but Reds manage to clear. Can they hold on?
GOAL! Crawley 2-1 Carlisle - Nick Tsaroulla (90)
WHAT A GOAL!
This man only scores screamers.
Another special moment for last year’s FA Cup hero Tsaroulla who unleashes an amazing volley into the back of the net in injury time.
He takes his shirt off in celebration which will earn him a booking but he won’t care about that!
Big chances!
Two huge chances for Crawley to steal the points.
Appiah heads inches wide from a corner before the forward has a chance to make amends just moments later.
He had Nadesan for company as he was played 1-on-1 with the keeper but Norman claimed the ball from Appiah’s feet before he could make his mind up.
GOAL Crawley 1-1 Carlisle - Jon Mellish (83)
That was coming.
It’s a hammer blow for the Reds as Mellish fires into the roof of the net.
A wasted chance for Crawley to seal the points.
Appiah was gifted the ball about 30 yards from goal. He carried the ball well and wasn’t closed down but his shot was miles wide.
Yellow cards
(78) Francomb is the latest man in the referee’s book. Moments later, Hessenthaler also gets a booking.
(77) That was a golden opportunity for Carlisle.
Mellor made space for himself with a fine run buts he couldn’t test Morris in goal, dragging his shot wide of the target.
(73) Carlisle now have a free-kick in a dangerous shooting position...
It’s headed away strongly by a man in red. That earned a big applause from the home fans.