Crawley Town 2-1 Bradford City: Palmer at the double as Reds beat Bantams

Crawley Town pu int one of their best performances of the season as they beat a very poor Bradford City side 2-1 at The People's Pension Stadium this (Saturday) afternoon.

The Reds' first win in four, inspired by two Ollie Palmer goals, takes John Yems’s side up to 13th place in League Two.

Panutche Camara looks to use his strength

Crawley made one change from last game against Forest Green with Jamie Sendles-White coming into the side at centre back.

Bradford welcomed back. Eoin Doyle. The Irishman was recalled from his loan spell at Swindon after scoring 23 goals in 22 games, including a hattrick against Crawley earlier this season.

Crawley had a chance to take an early lead when Ollie Palmer hit the underside of the bar following a Josh Dacres-Cogley corner.

The corner resulted in a goal-line scramble but Crawley couldn’t capitalise and Bradford managed to clear their lines.

Crawley Town skipper Dannie Bulman

Crawley managed to convert their strong start into a goal with Palmer hitting a well finished half-volley into the bottom corner in the 22nd minute.

Shortly after Nathan Ferguson almost made it two for Crawley with a low driven shot going just wide of the post.

It was a lively end to the first half. Bradford captain James Vaughan came close to an equaliser when his 25 yard out free kick brushed the roof of net.

But Crawley went straight up the other end and made it two. Palmer made a darting run into the box to smash home from an Ashley Nadesan pass.

The Bantams almost had a quick reply. Sendles-White had to make a heroic block to stop Doyle’s shot after keeper Glenn Morris failed to clear the ball to safety.

After a poor first half, Bradford were clearly drilled and sent out early at half time but they still looked second best.

The first real chance of the half fell to Crawley. Palmer came close to getting his hat-trick when his long range shot took a deflection and O’Donnell was forced into tipping the ball over the bar for a corner at full stretch.

The afternoon started looking worse and worse for Bradford as Crawley were getting chance after chance.

And Bradford’s mistakes weren’t helping them. Crawley came very close to adding another goal when Richard O’Donnell’s goal kick went straight to Bez Lubala, who then played in Palmer but his shot was just wide.

As the Crawley players started tiring in the last ten minutes, Brasford showed a late fight back.

They managed to get themselves back in the game when Aramide Oteh stuck the ball in the net after a goal line scramble following a long free kick into the box.

However it was two little too late for Bradford as the Reds claimed a superb victory.

Crawley Town: Morris, Dacres-Cogley, Sendles-White, Tunnicliffe, Doherty, Camara, Bulman, Ferguson, Lubala, Palmer (German 84), Nadesan (Sesay 89). Unused: Luyambula, Francomb, Nathaniel-George, Allarakhia.

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 2,361