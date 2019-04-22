Crawley Town 1 Notts County 1: Ashley Nathaniel-George goal earns draw with ten-man Magpies

Crawley Town earned four points out of six over Easter when they clinched a 1-1 draw with ten-man Notts County on Bank Holiday Monday.



Notts County took the lead in only the eighth minute through a goal by Craig Mackail-Smith.

Reds soon equalised in the tenth minute with a goal by Ashley Nathaniel-George.

The Magpies had Ben Barclay sent-off in the 54th minute for a challenge on Dannie Bulman, leaving the bottom of the table visitors to play more than half an hour with only ten-men.

Gabriele Cioffi made three changes to the side which beat Exeter City 3-1 on Good Friday with Luke Gambin, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Joe Maguire preferred to double goalscorer Reece Grego-Cox, George Francomb and David Sesay.

Notts County named former Reds winger Enzio Boldewijn on the bench while another former Crawley player Rob Milsom started for the visitors in midfield.

Notts County took the lead in just the eighth minute through former Brighton striker Craig Mackail-Smith.

Reds soon got back on to level terms in the tenth minute with a goal from Ashley-Nathaniel George.

Crawley went close to opening the scoring when Tom Dallison headed Nathaniel-George's corner off-target.

But it was the visitors who took the lead when former Brighton player who is on loan from Wycombe, Mackail-Smith nodded in a looping header from Matt Tootle's pass.

Crawley soon got back on to level terms when just two minutes later Nathaniel-George beat a couple of defenders before scoring from 15 yards.

The Magpies went close after 26 minutes when Pierce Bird combined with Rob Milsom to set-up skipper Jon Stead for a chance from 12 yards which flew over the bar.

Notts County had Ben Barclay sent-off in the 54th minute for a straight red card for a two-footed challenge on Dannie Bulman.

Grego-Cox came off the bench in place of Gambin in Cioffi's first substitution of the afternoon.

Nathaniel-George was denied by 'keeper Ryan Schofield while Young's cross found Grego-Cox but his header went wide.

Reds had a double-chance when Nathaniel-George got into a good position on the left and crossed to Greg-Cox whose volley was blocked by the 'keeper before a defender blocked Ollie Palmer's shot on the rebound.

Palmer then fired a shot inches wide of the post as Reds pressed for a late winner.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, McNerney, Palmer, Gambin (Grego-Cox 54), Nathaniel-George, Maguire, Dallison, Bulman (capt), Morais, Camara

Subs: Mersin, Doherty, Sesay, Galach, Camara

Notts County; Schofield, Tootle, Bird, Barclay, Stubbs, O'Brien, Milsom, Rose, Mackail-Smith, Stead (capt) (Ward 54), Doyle

Subs: Fitzsimons, Vaughan, Boldewijn, Alesandra, Gomis, Dunn

Referee: Graham Salisbury

Attendance: 2,800 (532 away)

Crawley Town Man of the Match: Ashley Nathaniel-George