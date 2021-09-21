Crawley Town 1, Harrogate Town 1 LIVE: Reds go behind in second minute before Lynch equalises just before the break

Joel Lynch equalised in the 44th minute against Harrogate Town tonight (Tuesday) to make it 1-1.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:32 pm

Two wins in two games has seen John Yems side rise up to 14th and a win against the Sulphurites could see them move to a play-off position.



Crawley Town's John Yems and Lee Bradbury

Crawley Town v Harrogate Town



  • Reds unbeaten at home so far this season
  • Harrogate Town lost their first league of the season on Saturday
Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:37

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:33

It’s 2-1!!!! Sam Ashford scores. Incredible turnaround

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:32

5 added minutes in this first half.

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:29

GGOOOOALLLL Joel Lynch scores! The man of the moment makes it 1-1 in the 44th minute

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:29

Dallison effort deflected over the bar! Thought there was going to be a bulge in the net!

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:27

Lynch looked in a bit of pain there as well. They can't lose any more players!

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:26

Francomb never looked comfortable after his knock

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:25

38th minute - George Francomb coming off to be replaced by Archie Davies

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:22

There was a minute’s applause before kick off

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 20:21

Reds can’t quite take control of the game - struggling to create any clear cut chances. Harrogate looking organised

