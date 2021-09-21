Crawley Town 1, Harrogate Town 1 LIVE: Reds go behind in second minute before Lynch equalises just before the break
Joel Lynch equalised in the 44th minute against Harrogate Town tonight (Tuesday) to make it 1-1.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:32 pm
Two wins in two games has seen John Yems side rise up to 14th and a win against the Sulphurites could see them move to a play-off position.
Youi can keep up with our live blog below - the page will tell you when there are updates.
Crawley Town v Harrogate Town
- Reds unbeaten at home so far this season
- Harrogate Town lost their first league of the season on Saturday
It’s 2-1!!!! Sam Ashford scores. Incredible turnaround
5 added minutes in this first half.
GGOOOOALLLL Joel Lynch scores! The man of the moment makes it 1-1 in the 44th minute
Dallison effort deflected over the bar! Thought there was going to be a bulge in the net!
Lynch looked in a bit of pain there as well. They can't lose any more players!
Francomb never looked comfortable after his knock
38th minute - George Francomb coming off to be replaced by Archie Davies
There was a minute’s applause before kick off
Reds can’t quite take control of the game - struggling to create any clear cut chances. Harrogate looking organised
