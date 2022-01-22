Jordan Tunnicliffe back in action against Tranmere Rovers

Crawley Town 0, Tranmere Rovers 1 - player ratings: How did Jordan Tunnicliffe and other Reds players get on in defeat to Rovers?

Jordan Tunnicliffe was back in action for the Reds for the first time since the opening day of the season as Crawley Town lost 1-0 to Tranmere Rovers.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 5:43 pm

But how did the defender and other Reds players get on in the defeat.

Here are Sam Morton's player ratings.

1. Glenn Morris 7

Fresh from signing a new contract, Morris had very little to do in the first-half. He was forced into action a couple of times after the break before he was beaten by an unfortunate deflection.

2. Archie Davies 7

Looked bright in the opening stages with a couple of positive runs forward and linked up well with Sam Matthews. A brilliant cross to James Tilley nearly led to the opening goal. Faded as the game went on.

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe 7

Solid on his first start since the opening day of the season. It was great to see him back.

4. Tony Craig 7

A couple of strong sliding challenges in first-half. Was perhaps fortunate to not give away a penalty when Charle Jolley went down.

