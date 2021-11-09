Crawley Town 0, Southampton under 21s 4 - FULL-TIME: Grego-Cox and Matthews return after long injuries as EFL Trophy campaign ends in defeat
Reece Grego-Cox and Sam Matthews both returned from long-term injuries as Crawley Town's EFL Trophy campaign ended in defeat.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:27 pm
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 20:49
- Reds name strong side for final EFL Trophy game
- Both sides already out of competition
- Davide Rodari in starting line-up, Grego-Cox and Matthews on bench for Reds
It’s all over. 4-0 defeat for the Reds.
Minimum of two added minutes. Can’t end quick enough for Crawley
It’s 4-0 - Thierry Small finishes off a good move with a superb goal
83 mins - corner Reds
Matthews replaces Frost
Same story as Saturday - Crawley getting in good positions but lacking that killer final ball or touch
72 mins - Good run by Tyler Frost, unfortunately shot went well wide
67 mins. Sam Ashford booked
