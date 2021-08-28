Crawley Town 0, Northampton Town 0: Player ratings as Reds draw a blank with Cobblers

Coren Blackburn was at the game, here are his player ratings.
1. Glenn Morris - 8
Provided some important saves, especially towards the end. Always so reliable for Crawley.
2. Archie Davies - 7
Showed some good quality going forward and defended bravely. Part of a whole back four that defended well.
3. Ludwig Francilette - 8
Took part in an entertaining physical battle with Kion Etete, and a much-improved second-half saw the defender win most of his duals. A deserved clean-sheet and man of the match award.
4. Tony Craig - 8
Another excellent defensive performance, battled well and led by example. A great captain for the younger defenders to play alongside.