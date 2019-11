3. Tom Dallison - 7

Solid as ever in defence and composed on the ball but received a yellow card for a heavy challenge. Had an effort cleared off the line after a corner when a little more contact would have been enough. Was also at the centre of a huge penalty shout late on, when he was seemingly fouled in the box. Proved to be pivotal as the visitors went up the other end and took the lead minutes later.

