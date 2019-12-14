Crawley Town 0-0 Port Vale: Player ratings Crawley Town and Port Vale played out a goalless draw at The People's Pension Stadium in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon. Here is how we rated the Reds players. 1. Glenn Morris a jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. Lewis Young a Getty Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7 Made a great last ditch tackle to deny Vale in the second half. The Reds' rock at the back jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 4. Joe McNerney - 6 Solid and unruffled at the back Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4