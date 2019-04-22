Crawley 1 Notts County 1: Player ratings

Crawley Town came from a goal behind to earn a point against relegation-threatened Notts County this afternoon, but how did the players fare? Here are our player ratings.

Morris - 6: Rarely troubled after conceding very early on to a superb Mackail-Smith header.

Young- 6: Played a more defensive role in the first half than we have become accustomed to seeing from the full-back, due to the number of forward thinking players ahead of him. Started to pose more of an attacking threat after the visitors went down to 10 men.

McNerney- 6: Mostly assured, but a slack defensive pass to Mitch Rose could have proved more costly just before the break.

Dallison- 7: Assured and composed at the back and came inches away from making a potentially match-winning connection at the back stick on the 70th minute following a well-worked set piece.

Maguire- 7:Solid display from the full-back, both in defence and attack.

Bulman- 7: Continued to provide leadership and a cool, composed head in the middle of the park in the absence of the injured Jimmy Smith. Even a red card-earning, two-footed challenge from Ben Barclay couldn’t knock the 40-year-old off his stride.

Morais- 7: Quiet performance compared to the usual standards of Crawley’s arguably most technically gifted player.

Gambin- 6: Struggled to make at telling impact but you couldn’t fault his effort. Replaced by the in-form Reece Grego-Cox just before the hour mark.

Nathaniel-George- 7: Confident on the ball and played with intent in a rare start. Scored a trademark solo goal to level the scoring just 10 minutes after the visitors had taken the lead. Earned the sponsors’ man of the match award.

Palmer- 5: Very quiet performance from the striker, whose goals seem to have dried up of late.

Camara- 7: Typical , energetic performance from the forward. Goals are the only thing missing from Camara’s game.

Subs:

Grego-Cox- 7: Was straight into the action following his second-half introduction. Twice came close to a match-winner.