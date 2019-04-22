Crawley 1 Notts County 1 - 'Frustration' for Tom Dallison after draw but Reds defender takes positives from successful week

Crawley Town defender Tom Dallison has been encouraged by Reds' recent form, despite a 1-1 draw against bottom-of-the-table Notts County this afternoon.

Having gone 1-0 down after just eight minutes, a fine solo effort from Ashley Nathaniel-George earned Crawley their seventh point out of a possible nine from their last three games, following away victories at Yeovil and Exeter.

Dallison, who is part of a defence which conceded only twice in those three games, took the positives from Crawley's clear improvements, despite his frustration having not taken maximum points.

Speaking to the club website, he said: "It's a little bit frustrating because we had our chances today. I had a few myself today so disappointed, personally, not to get on the scoresheet. I'm sure one or two others are as well.

"Nevertheless it's another point on the table and we'll look towards Carlisle. That's all we can do after today. Collectively we done okay."

Reds' three match unbeaten streak follows four consecutive league defeats, and a run of only one win from 11 games.

Dallison, who has started 16 games this season having appeared just once for the club on loan in 2016, hailed Crawley's upturn in form which he put down to hard work on the training ground.

He added: "We've got a solid base that we're working from at the moment and it's about building each game. The last three games, we've got 7 points.

"We do a lot of work in training so all credit goes to the lads up top, the gaffer, Nathan (Rooney- assistant head coach). We're building each game so long may it continue."

When asked if he is enjoying his second spell at the club, the former Brighton and Hove Albion man continued: "I'm really enjoying it. They're a great bunch of lads and I'm really enjoying playing under the gaffer.

"Hopefully we can go out on a high this season and pick up maximum points from the last two games which will stand us in good stead over the summer."