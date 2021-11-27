Crawley 1-2 Mansfield - Player ratings: James Tilley scores stunner but defeat marks frustrating afternoon for Reds

4. Tony Craig - 6

A strong start, with a couple of crunching challenges, which were hard but fair. Couldn't prevent opener but put in another good tackle on Rhys Oates as bared down on goal, looking to extend the visitors' lead. Needed treatment after taking a hit to the face. Would have stung more in the cold weather. Would have been grateful to see a shot go over the bar in the second half, which came from his defensive error.