Craig leaves it late to give Crawley Town victory at Bradford City
Tony Craig was Crawley Town's late hero as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Valley Parade.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 6:01 pm
Craig scored a dramatic headed winner FIVE minutes into injury time to seal a great result for John Yems' men
Earlier Tom Nichols had levelled for Town with 19 minutes left - after the Bantams took a first half lead through Andy Cook.
It's Crawley' s first points in three games and lifts them to 13th in the table, just seven points off the play-off zone.
We'll have match reaction on this website over the next few days - and in the Crawley Observer, out on Wednesday morning.