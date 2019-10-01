Corinthian Casuals 1 Horsham 2: Hornets up to second after unbelievable late comeback

Horsham moved up to second in the BetVictor Premier Division after two goals in the final two minutes from Jack Brivio and substitute Kieran Lavery saw the Hornets come from behind to win 2-1 at Corinthian Casuals this (Tuesday) evening.

The visitors struggled to get going in the first half and trailed at the break after Coskun Ekim's free-kick flew in for Casuals.

The second half saw Horsham fail to muster any clear cut chances. That was until the final two minutes.

Brivio's strike on 88 minutes seemed to give the Hornets a share of the spoils. But Lavery's goal at the death completed a remarkable comeback and moved Horsham up to the highest league position in their history.

Dominic Di Paola made two changes from Saturday's 1-0 win at nine-man Cheshunt. Will Miles came in for Dylan Merchant while Brivio replaced Alex Kelly.

Played amidst a torrential downpour, the opening quarter of the game saw little in the way of goalmouth action.

But on 15 minutes, and with the first chance of the evening, the hosts went ahead. Ekim arrowed a free-kick over the wall and past Horsham keeper George Bentley to give Casuals the lead.

Perhaps due to the desperately difficult playing conditions, chances were few and far between during the rest of the half.

Zack Newton saw his effort from the edge of the box blocked on 37 minutes. Three minutes later Harvey Sparks' driven cross into the area was well held by Casuals stopper Emmanuel Agboola.

As the referee blew for half-time, the Hornets would've been disappointed with their disjointed display in the opening 45 minutes.

But Horsham showed signs of positivity after the restart. Agboola spilt a corner two minutes into the second half. Luckily for the Casuals keeper a defender was on hand to hack the ball off the line and spare his blushes.

Eight minutes later Newton saw his first-time effort tipped past the post by Agboola. Charlie Harris then fired a free-kick just over the crossbar on the hour mark.

Casuals had rarely threatened since going in front. But on 65 minutes Bentley was called upon to make a great low save to keep the Hornets in the game.

This sight of goal seemed to spur the hosts into life. A Casuals shot from outside the area was well kept out by Bentley on 73 minutes. A minute later former Hornet Hakeem Adelakun sliced a half-volley just wide of the left hand post.

But with two minutes to go Horsham produced two moments of magic to complete a miraculous comeback.

A beautifully weight through ball was picked up by Brivio on 88 minutes, and the midfielder nudged the ball past Agboola to level.

And right at the death, substitute Lavery scrambled home a corner to complete an unbelievable turnaround and see the three points head back to West Sussex.

Horsham: Bentley, Mills, Sparks, Brivio, Shelley, Miles, Newton (Pamment 64), Dawson, Smith (Lavery 64), Harris, Harding (O'Toole 56). Unused: Metcalf, Hayward.

Attendance: 177