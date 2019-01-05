Clubs race to sign Crawley Town star in transfer window

A host of clubs are interested in signing Crawley Town's star striker Ollie Palmer in the January transfer window.

According to @EFL72Official, Bradford, Forest Green, and Colchester are in a race to sign the 26 year old.

Palmer has caught the eye since signing from Lincoln City in the summer. He has scored nine goals in 19 games for the Reds.

Gabriele Cioffi will be keen to keep hold of the 6ft 5ins striker as his side have struggled for goals when Palmer has not bee in the side.

Palmer is expected to return to the starting line-up for the Cheltenham game after a five-match suspension following the red card against Northampton.

Reds signed Non-League hot shot Ricky German on New Year's Day.