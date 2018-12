Chelsea's Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has been offered to La Liga champions Barcelona, who are looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez. (RAC1)

Serie A champions Juventus want to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for £80m in January. If they can't get Pogba to return to Turin, Juve could use the money to fund a move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco. (Tuttosport). Today's Rumour Mill