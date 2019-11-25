Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City - our top three picks from this weekend's WSL action

It was a good weekend to be a top five side in the Barclays FA WSL as each of them triumphed by comfortable margins on a day when 25 goals were scored in the top flight.

Table toppers Chelsea thrashed Birmingham 6-0 while Manchester City won 5-0 at Bristol City and Manchester United beat Brighton 4-0.

Everton, meanwhile, beat Tottenham 3-1 while last season's champions Arsenal saw off Liverpool 1-0.

There were a number of standout performances this matchday and here are three of the best.

Leah Galton

As our picks reflect, it was certainly a good day to have an eye for a goal as the top teams found the net with unwavering consistency.

Leah Galton, as she has been all season, was impressive and a consistent threat in Manchester United’s win over Brighton.

The 25-year-old winger set up Lauren James for United’s first goal before then driving home the second and adding a personal double when she tucked in Kirsty Hanson's cross.

Despite asking not to be considered for England’s most recent friendlies claiming she is ‘not ready’, Galton’s stock continues to rise and if she keeps these performances up then international selection cannot be far away.

Beth England

Chelsea were at their rampant best at Birmingham, registering their biggest WSL win since May, and Beth England was at the heart of the domination.

England scored her first, and Chelsea’s third, when she brilliantly brought down Millie Bright’s lofted ball before slamming it home.

The 25-year-old later was calmness personified when she scored Chelsea’s sixth after evading her marker.

Chelsea are still unbeaten and with team performances, and individual showings from England, like this it is going to take an almighty effort to stop them this season.

Pauline Bremer

Manchester City are the side closest to stopping the Blues right now as they eased past Bristol City.

German striker Pauline Bremer again shined as she moved to joint top of the goalscoring charts with two against Bristol.

Having only returned following a broken leg in September, the prolific 23-year-old striker is evidently making up for lost time as she continues to bang the goals in.

On Sunday, she provided a late burst with two clinical finishes and if City are to overcome Chelsea it is clear she will be at the centre of it.