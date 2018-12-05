Championship club want £400K Sunderland target, Swansea City 'tracking' key Sunderland defender - League 1 and League 2 live blog

Sunderland and Swansea City are linked together again - this time it is reported that the Swans weighing up a move for Tom Flanagan.
League One and Two transfer rumours continue to circulate - and we've got it covered.

