Championship club want £400K Sunderland target, Swansea City 'tracking' key Sunderland defender - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sunderland and Swansea City are linked together again - this time it is reported that the Swans weighing up a move for Tom Flanagan. League One and Two transfer rumours continue to circulate - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions.