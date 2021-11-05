Carlisle United v Horsham LIVE: Hornets visit Football League outfit Blues in first round proper of the FA Cup
Horsham travel to Football League side Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the FA Cup.
Having seen off Haywards Heath Town, Kingstonian, Eastbourne Borough and Woking in the previous rounds, the Hornets will make the 686.4 mile round trip to the League Two outfit in the first round proper of the grand old competition.
Horsham have not reached the first round since their historic Cup run during the 2007-08 campaign.
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 19:00
- Hornets set for first FA Cup first round clash in 14 years
- Horsham have overcome Haywards Heath Town, Kingstonian, National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough and National League side Woking to reach the first round
- Horsham’s opponents Carlisle sit second-from-bottom in League Two - they are winless in six in all competitions
The Hornets have already seen off higher-division clubs Eastbourne Borough and Woking on the way to the first round proper. Can Horsham make it a hat-trick of giant-killings at the League Two Blues?
For the first time in 14 years, Horsham Football Club have reached the first round proper of the FA Cup. They will travel to Football League outfit Carlisle United on Saturday hoping to reach the second round proper for just the second time in the club’s 140-year history. Stay tuned for updates, videos, pictures and interviews from a historic day for the Hornets