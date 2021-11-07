After defending valiantly for well over an hour, the Hornets, who were competing in the first round proper for the first time in 14 years, conceded two second half goals as the Blues advanced to the second round.

Here are a selection of images from the game courtesy of Getty Images.

You can see our live blog from the game here and read our match report here.

And you can read how we rated the Hornets here.

1. Pictures from Horsham's historic FA Cup first round clash at League Two outfit Carlisle United. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Pictures from Horsham's historic FA Cup first round clash at League Two outfit Carlisle United. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Pictures from Horsham's historic FA Cup first round clash at League Two outfit Carlisle United. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Pictures from Horsham's historic FA Cup first round clash at League Two outfit Carlisle United. Pictures courtesy of Getty Images Photo Sales