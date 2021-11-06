Carlisle United 2, Horsham 0: Hornet's FA Cup fairytale ends after loss to the Blues

Action of Horsham's 1st round FA Cup tie against Carlisle United. Picture courtesy of Getty Images

Horsham started the brighter of the two sides winning a dangerous free-kick after the opening minute but Charlie Harris' low drive was easily saved by Mark Howard.

The Hornets continued their early spell of possession and almost cam close after 13 minutes when Rob O'Toole flashed a dangerous ball across goal but Eddie Dsane could not get on the end of it.

Carlisle almost took the lead against the run of play on 16 minutes when Jon Mellish's header from a corner was cleared off the line by Harvey Sparks.

The Blues were clean through again three minutes later but Tristan Abrahams' attempted lob was easily dealt with by Sam Howes.

The hosts continued to assert their dominance onto the game and nearly took the lead on 42 minutes when a cross was half cleared and it fell to Mellish on the edge of the box but his long range effort was superbly dealt with by Howes.

Carlisle came close again a minute later when Zach Clough wriggled his way through a couple defenders to have a shot but, luckily for the visitors was deflected onto the crossbar and over for a corner.

The Blues' dominant display late in the half when a minute before the break Clough managed to go one on one after a reverse pass by Abrahams but Howes was there to keep the Carlisle man at bay.

The League Two side started the second half as they finished the first as Abrahams found the ball after a corner wasn't dealt with but his strike was headed off the line and behind by Steve Metcalf.

The Hornets again failed to clear their lines from the resulting corner Jordan Gibson picking up the ball on the edge but his effort was blocked.

Carlisle won a free-kick on the edge of the area on 63 minutes but Clough's curled effort sailed over the bar.

The Blues took the lead on 69 minutes when substitute Brad Young found the bottom corner just beating the outstretched Howes.

The Carlisle lead was almost doubled a minute later when a defence splitting ball saw Young race clear but a superb save by Howes denied the striker.

Clough secured the victory for the League Two outfit after a ball over the top saw Young through on the right.

He pulled it back to Clough on the edge of the sixteen yard box who slotted home to ensure Carlisle's passage into the next round.

Horsham FC: Howes, Metcalf (Richards 74), Sparks, Harris (Rodrigues 74), Miles (Dudley 74), Kavanagh, O'Toole (Smith 77), Dsane (Fenelon 48), Brivio, Hester-Cook, Harding

Unused: Punter, Charman, Day, Tuck

Carlisle United: Howard, Armer, McDonald, Riley, Guy, Alessandra (Fishburn 61), Clough, Mellish, Abrahams (Young 61), Whelan, Gibson (Charters 77)

Unused: Simons, Mellor, Devine, Dinzeyi, Feeney, Mampala,

Referee: Lewis Smith