The People's Pension Stadium

Carabao Cup run ends for Crawley Town against Colchester United - here's how we rated the players

Crawley Town's Carabao Cup adventure ended at the round of 16 after a 3-1 home defeat against Colchester United.

Dannie Bulman's 20-yard howitzer gave the Reds the lead on 20 minutes but Luke Norris levelled just 90 seconds later. The U's went ahead in the second half after Cohen Bramall's free-kick rattled the bar and bounced of Michael Luyambula and in. Ex-Red Luke Gambin wrapped up the win with ten minutes to go as Crawley's Carabao Cup dream came to an end. Here's how we rated the men in red.

Made some good stops and looked assured in goal. Ridiculously unfortunate with the second goal

1. Michael Luyambula - 7

Put in a series of cracking tackles and blocks in the first half. Replaced by Lewis Young on 67 minutes

2. David Sesay - 7

Another solid night for the defender. Nothing he could do about any of the goals

3. Jordan Tunnicliffe - 7

Made a superb body block to keep the U's out in the first half but slip in the second nearly proved costly

4. Tom Dallison

