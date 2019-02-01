Bury v Crawley Town: Can Reds break down the best home record in League 2?

After finally triumphing on the road last Saturday Reds travel to Bury this week looking to pick up some more valuable away points.

Last Saturday saw the Reds pick up an away win for the first time in over four months.

Crawley will face former player Nicky Adams at Bury

A dramatic penalty save from Glenn Morris in the 90th minute meant Crawley travelled home with all three points on the road, for the first time under Gabrielle Cioffi. The win was a huge relief to all the fans that had travelled to the County Ground and it was certainly a great day.

This week Reds will have to break down the best home record in the division, in order to pick up points, with Bury imposing a very good record on home soil. They’ve picked up 34 out of a possible 45 points on home soil and they also pose a very good goal threat. 58 goals scored by Bury this season in the league, only Manchester City having more in the whole of English football.

38 of those goals have come at home and only conceding 16 goals shows the threat that Bury have. They currently occupy third place with only Mansfield and Lincoln sitting in front of them in the table. They will be looking to gain automatic promotion this year and bounce straight back to league one, following their relegation last season.

Bury have a familiar face to Crawley in Nicky Adams, who was very highly rated by all Crawley fans during his spell with the club. He will pose a big threat as he scores and assists a lot of Bury’s goals. Bury have two players who both have 12 league goals this season, Nicky Maynard and Jay O’Shea. Adams also has 10 assists to his name this league campaign, the highest in the whole division.

After deadline day passed Reds lost defender Mark Connolly to Dundee United as he moved away from the club after a second spell. That leaves Reds with one less defender in the squad for the remainder of the season. However, the signing of Manchester United midfielder Matty Willock will hopefully be a promising one and he is available to play on Saturday against Bury.

Hopefully Reds can continue from the positive performance last week and get some more points on the road this week.