Dannie Bulman

Bulman is 40 not out at Crawley Town, but who are the oldest players to play in the Premier League?

Evergreen Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman turns 40 today - happy birthday Bully - and holds the honour (yes it is) of being the current oldest player in league football.

In a 22-year career, the former AFC Wimbledon, Oxford and Stevenage man, has made 893 career appearances - 375 for Reds coming in four spells at the League Two club. Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni became the oldest player to make a Premier League appearance this season at 39 years and 246 days. To mark both landmarks, here are the top-ten outfield players to grace the Premier League?

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham striker Teddy Sheringham - played at 40 years and 272 days
Getty
Manchester United and Wales wizard Ryan Giggs - played at 40 years and 158 days
Getty
Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Leicester man Kevin Phillips - played at 40 years and 88 days
Getty
Leeds United, Manchester United and Coventry City man Gordon Strachan - played at 40 years and 83 days
Getty
