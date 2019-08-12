Bull's brilliance seals Steyning Town's FA Cup progress at the expense of Lordswood

Gerry Murphy praised Steyning Town’s ‘good all-round performance’ as they sealed a spot in the FA Cup preliminary round.

Connor Bull’s thunderbolt 14 minutes from time proved the difference as Town were 1-0 winners in the extra preliminary round tie at Southern Counties East Premier Division outfit Lordswood.

Despite going into the cup clash on the back of successive defeats to start life back in the SCFL Premier Division, manager Murphy insisted confidence of progressing was high throughout the squad.

And it was justified as Steyning secured £2,250 in prize money and ended the wait for a first victory of the season.

Murphy said: “It was a good team performance all round, we had a bit of luck at the right time and it was a good finish from Conor Bull.

“We have not been playing bad even though we lost both league games, so we fancied ourselves to get a result.”

Lordswood struck the crossbar just minutes before Bull won it for Steyning.

His strike found the top corner on 76 minutes to take the visitors through.

Steyning will host BetVictor League South East side Ramsgate in the preliminary round a week on Saturday.

Prior to that, Town go in search of a first league win when they host Pagham on Saturday before a trip to Horley Town on Tuesday.

