Broadbridge Heath's undefeated streak continues with Eastbourne Town draw

Charlie Parmiter's spot kick saw Broadbridge Heath draw 1-1 away at Eastbourne Town in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Broadbridge Heath FC

Heath manager Chris Simmons made three changes from the team that played midweek. Mark Zydonik was unavailable while Charlie Gibson and Sam Jobbins were rested. In their place came Sean Terry, Zac Young and Charlie Weller.

The home side had the perfect start, taking the lead with just two minutes on the clock. A cross into the Heath penalty area from the left was headed clear by Young.

Simon Johnson hit a right foot shot from 20 yards that deflected off Weller and went straight to an unmarked Louis Veneti eight yards from goal. The striker took a touch and lifted the ball over the outstretched Liam Matthews to give his team the lead.

Heath equalised on 31 minutes. Kyle Sim played a long ball forward to Jamie Taylor, who flicked a header straight into the path of Charlie Parmiter.

The Heath striker strode away from his marker into the area but, just as he was about to strike the ball, a leg came out from behind to bring him tumbling to the ground.

It was an easy decision for the match referee, and there wasn't a single complaint from Town.

Parmiter picked himself up, dusted himself down, and drove a low shot into the bottom right corner of the goal for his seventh goal of the season.

Heath had chances to add to their total in the second period. Charlie Gibson’s over-hit cross flew over the keeper and came off the inside of the post.

It was cleared as far as Harry Mark who rifled a right foot shot from distance wide of the left post.

A cross-field pass from Parmiter gave Taylor an opportunity for a shot at goal, which he gratefully took with a right foot effort that went inches wide of the far post.

Minutes later Taylor was through again, this time from a ball played by Alfie Jones that split the defence, but the Heaths striker's effort flew narrowly wide of the post.