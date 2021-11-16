Broadbridge Heath's draw at AFC Uckfield Town 'not a game for the purists'

Action from last season's clash between AFC Uckfield Town and Broadbridge Heath. Picture by Mike Skinner

Simmons made three changes to the team that played in midweek. Andy Waddingham came in for the unavailable Mark Zydonik.

Under-23 skipper Sam Rogers made his first start of the season along with Mason Doughty, returning to the club after spells at Worthing, Burgess Hill and Three Bridges.

And it was Doughty who almost scored in the opening minutes. Doughty met a Charlie Weller cross which the Oaks keeper stopped with an outstretched foot.

It was a good start for the Bears - but unfortunately it didn’t get much better than that. In an afternoon that will soon be forgotten, both sides struggled to control the ball on the surface, whether dribbling or trying to play a pass.

Keeping a clean sheet and earning a point away from home was a bonus, and seeing Louis Blake come off the bench after his injury problems was a real plus point for the Bears.

But losing Waddingham to injury early in the second period will be a worry for the Heath management as the number of first team regulars needing treatment continues to grow.

Simmons said: "This was not a game for the purists as the pitch spoilt this game for both sides and probably a draw was a fair result.

"The good news is it's another clean sheet and another point away from home."