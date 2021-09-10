Broadbridge Heath under-23s put TEN past fierce rivals to extend unbeaten record

Harry Balfour captained Broadbridge Heath under-23s in their 10-2 demolition of near-neighbours Horsham YMCA under-23s. Picture by Steve Robards

Knowing Heath would need a strong fast start to this game, the reality was everything they had hoped for.

Starting on the front foot, and settling straight in to their possession based play, they took an early lead through the leagues top goalscorer Tyler Symonds, capitalising on a defensive error by YM.

The pressure continued to tell and Heath were soon two up with a well-taken header from Alexander Thirkettle, assisted by the composed Charlie Gibson.

Continuing the dominance of the early stages, another beautiful assist from Gibson, accompanied by an excellently timed run from Derrick Kabagoza allowed him to tap in at the back post and put the Bears 3-0 up.

Now with complete control, Heath were continuing to play free flowing football with an air of superiority.

The'r fourth goal came when a sublime through ball from Rodrigo Gongalvez released Symonds, who only had the keeper to beat to bag his second of the game.

Almost immediately after adding their fourth, Heath netted their fifth. Another gift from the YM defence allowed Symonds to bag a first half hat-trick with a ruthless finish which gave the keeper no chance.

The Bears soon netted goal number six. Quick, incisive build up play released the impressive Harry Mark, who drove at the YM back line before finding the top corner with unerring strike.

And Heath made it 7-0 just before half time. Composed build up play resulted in a fantastic ball from Kabagoza to finding Matt Blogg in the area who finished with ease.

The second half began with YM trying to take the game to Heath, which resulted in two quick penalties for the home side. They were calmly dispatched and the deficit was reduced to five goals.

But normal service was soon resumed and the second half pattern of play soon mirrored the first half. The Bears' eighth goal came from combative play from Charlie Bastin resulting in a through ball to Mark who kept his composure under pressure to rifle home.

More great build up play saw Conor Smith slot home with an outside of the right foot finish.

Lennard Jovian Okalo, on debut, then drove though the middle of the park, releasing a perfectly timed slide pass in to the on coming Zack Lamont

Lamont expertly dinked the ball over the on-coming keeper to make it 10-2 to Heath.