Broadbridge Heath show their character in away win

Liam Matthews put in a man of the match display in Broadbridge Heath's 1-0 win at Newhaven. Picture by Phil Westlake

Heath manager Chris Simmons recalled Liam Matthews, Andy Waddingham, Charlie Gibson and Alfie Jones, who were all rested from the midweek cup defeat.

After heavy overnight rain the pitch at Fort Road was in good condition, although the players had to contend with a gale force swirling wind.

Heath started well but the first real chance of the match came Newhaven’s way. A through ball led to a counter attack but Matthews was out quickly to save.

Minutes later Lewis Croal found space on the edge of the box but his shot went inches wide of the post.

The only goal of the match was scored on 20 minutes. A Newhaven defender gave away a corner after great pressure from Jamie Taylor and Croal.

Charlie Gibson crossed to the far post and Mark Zydonik was there to ensure the ball crossed the line with a tap-in from close range.

That goal spurred the Bears on and Jamie Taylor almost made it 2-0 minutes late. His shot was pushed wide of the post by the keeper, who then blocked another Heath effort from Croal before making a double save from Taylor to bring the half to a close.

The hosts had the first clear opportunity midway through the second period but once again Matthews, whose handling had been excellent all afternoon, denied them with another good save.

The Dockers threw everything at Heath in the closing minutes, and thought they’d equalised when they finally beat Matthews but the assistant had his flag raised for offside.

It was a great result for the Bears, who rode their luck at times and were largely helped by a man of the match performance from Matthews.

Simmons said: "It was not our best footballing performance this season, but by far our grittiest, hard working and controlled.

"Every single player put their bodies on the line and our shape was excellent. Yes we had some luck but you need that coming away with a win from a very good Newhaven side.

"It was our best result of the season and another clean sheet, which is fantastic."