Broadbridge Heath overwhelmed by rampant Littlehampton Town in FA Cup

Broadbridge Heath were beaten 6-2 by Littlehampton Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round. Picture by Phil Westlake

Joe Benn, who scored four in the Varndeanians defeat, netted early when a through ball split Heath’s defence, but, two minutes later, Heath drew level, Charlie Parmiter finishing off a cross from the left.

Jordan Layton then converted a Littlehampton penalty, and although another spot kick was blazed over by the visitors they continued to call the shots, Tom Biggs tormenting by burying a drive to put his team 3-1 up.

Then, with Heath keeper Liam Matthews out of his goal Benn struck again. To their credit, Heath kept pressing with a free kick and corner, but Biggs got on the scoresheet again.

Matt Penfold had a pile driver saved and, on the stroke of half time, Parmiter’s strong set piece was averted, yet Littlehampton went into the break with a four-goal cushion

The second half was far more even, excellent keeping from Matthews keeping Hampton at bay, until, after Penfold had hit the post for Heath, Dan Hegerty twisted the knife with a typically well-taken opportunist goal.

Jamie Taylor got the ball in the net, but it was little more than a consolation goal for Heath, who were well beaten by 6-2 on the day.

Senior Broadbridge Heath secretary Andy Crisp told the County Times: “Littlehampton are clearly a good side – they were top of their league unbeaten for two years running, but Covid denied them promotion until this new season.”