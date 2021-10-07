Broadbridge Heath extend unbeaten run with Bexhill United draw

Harry Mark netted his second Broadbridge Heath goal in three starts in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Bexhill United. Picture courtesy of Broadbridge Heath FC

After Saturday's atrocious weather the pitch at The Countryside Stadium was looking perfect for the visit of the Pirates.

A trip to Broadbridge Heath is a huge undertaking for Bexhill, and with the added worry of being unable to get fuel meant the Bears recorded their lowest crowd of the season.

The visitors had more of the play in the early stages but the first real chance came in the 10th minute. Harry Mark tried his luck with a fierce drive from a 30-yard free-kick that the keeper did well to tip over.

Midway through the half a Bexhill striker broke through the Heath defence but went on to blast his effort high and wide of Matthews goal. Both sides continued to create chances without really troubling either keeper and it remained goalless at the break.

Heath thought they’d taken the lead on 58 minutes when an exchange of passes between Charlie Parmiter and Sam Jobbins ended with Jobbins crossing to Jamie Taylor. Taylor netted from close-range but the assistant flagged as the ball had crossed the line and the goal was disallowed.

Heath finally broke the deadlock on the hour when a corner from the right was headed clear by a Bexhill defender. The ball only went as far as Mark, 20 yards, from goal and the Heath midfielder hit a perfect left foot volley into the net for his second goal in three starts.

But the visitors drew level 15 minutes later. A a cross from the left was pushed away by Liam Matthews but the ball fell kindly to Bexhill substitute Nathan Lopez who bundled it across the line. Heath defenders claimed the player had used his arm to score but after consulting with his assistant the referee awarded the goal.

Manager Chris Simmons said: "We were poor in the first half but improved a lot after the break and i thought the equalising goal should have been disallowed.

“You can tell by the reaction of our players who all raised their arms and appealed for handball, but unfortunately the officials didn’t see.