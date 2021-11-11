Broadbridge Heath exit Peter Bentley Cup in sudden death shootout

Broadbridge Heath exited the Peter Bentley Cup after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat at division-below Shoreham on Tuesday evening. Picture by Phil Westlake

It was the third time this season Heath have gone out of a cup to lower league opposition and the third time in a row that the Bears have lost a shootout with a conversion rate of less than 50 per cent.

Heath manager Chris Simmons was forced to make one change to the side that won on Saturday with Ben Cooksley coming in for the unavailable Lewis Croal.

Apart from the goals, the first-half was pretty nondescript, Heath created the better goal scoring opportunities but didn't really trouble the Shoreham goalkeeper.

The opening goal, on 36 minutes, showcased a bit of quality; Charlie Parmiter played the ball out wide right to Charlie Weller, who whipped in a low cross to Jamie Taylor to convert at the near post.

The hosts levelled five minutes before the break with an old fashioned long ball down the middle of the park. This allowed Shoreham striker Jordan Stallibrass to chase the ball down and strike a sweet half-volley from the edge of the area across goal and into the far left corner.

Heath came out for the second period far more determined, and had the home side on the back foot for long periods, but the visitors just couldn’t put the finishing touch to their play.

Neither keeper was overly exerted, and the final whistle meant it was down to a penalty shoot-out to decided who would advance to the quarter-finals.

After five penalties each it was level on 3-3 so the shootout moved into sudden death. The Bears had the chance to advance after Shoreham missed their sixth spot kick, but it wasn’t to be and the hosts went through after seven penalties each.

Simmons said: "It was a really disappointing performance from us tonight, especially after Saturday's great performance against Saltdean.

"We didn’t move the ball fast enough or with any real quality and although we created enough chances to win the game, I thought Shoreham worked harder than us and deserved there victory.

"You can’t miss four penalties in a shootout and expect to win, Good luck to Shoreham in the quarter-finals, and for the rest of the season."