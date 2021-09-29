Broadbridge Heath continue excellent start with victory over neighbours Steyning Town

Broadbridge Heath’s good start to the SCFL Premier campaign continued with a 2-0 home win over neighbours Steyning Town on Saturday. Picture by Phil Westlake

Bears manager Chris Simmons was without his midfield dynamo Matt Penfold, but that gave an opportunity for Harry Mark to make his first team debut.

Heath took the lead on 10 minutes. Charlie Gibson hit a free kick to Mark Zydonik at the far post.

Zydonik stole in between two defenders to head across goal and into the bottom corner.

Mark made it 2-0 on 35 minutes. The debutant picked up the ball 40 yards from goal, ran at the defence before playing a one-two with Sam Jobbins on the edge of the box to convert.

The second half was an even affair with both sides cancelling each other out apart from a few chances at either end

It was also another clean sheet for Bears keeper Liam Matthews and his defence. The win sees Heath up to sixth.

Heath were due to visit league leaders Littlehampton Town on Tuesday evening, while Steyning welcomed Alfold to The Shooting Field.

Both games were postponed due to the ongoing fuel shortage and will be rearranged at a later date.