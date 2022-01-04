Broadbridge Heath claim bragging rights over local rivals Loxwood

A large crowd watched Broadbridge Heath beat local rivals Loxwood 2-1 at Plaistow Road in the SCFL Premier on bank holiday Monday. Pictures courtesy of Chris Simmons

Heath welcomed back Jamie Taylor from Covid. Kyle Sim and Alfie Jones were also back from suspension against a strong looking Loxwood side.

Heath started on the front foot and the first chance of the match on three minutes fell to Jack Frankland. The former Magpies player cut in from the right but he was unable to convert from close range.

Mason Doughty was then put through by Taylor but he shot straight at the keeper and, on 12 minutes, Charlie Parmiter rattled the crossbar from the edge of the box.

Heath keeper Liam Matthews makes an excellent save to tip the ball over the bar

Midway through the half Heath goalkeeper Liam Matthews was forced to make his first save of the day when he tipped a shot from Adrian Todd over the crossbar.

On the half hour mark Loxwood’s Joey Wealthyland should have done better when put through but he sliced his shot wide of the post.

But, a minute later, the host's pressure told. A move down the right flank was crossed into the box and converted by Wealthyland from close range to make it 1-0 to the Magpies.

The home sides celebrations were short lived though as, within a minute, Louis Blake split the home defence with a pass that sent Doughty through on goal. The former Heath youth player shot under the advancing keeper to make it 1-1 at the break.

Matthews was named the Bears' man of the match after a superb display between the sticks

The second half continued in a similar pattern with chances at both ends. Former Heath striker Devon Fender should have put Loxwood ahead in the opening minutes but blasted a shot high and wide from eight yards out.

Doughty went close on 52 minutes but, midway through the half, another Blake through ball sent Taylor away and the Heath striker made sure with a low shot that went in off the inside of the post.

Heath should have added to their tally in the closing minutes. Taylor and substitute Ben Cooksley were clear with just the keeper to beat but it proved to be a rare miss for the Heath striker as he put his effort over the bar when it could have been a tap-in for Cooksley.

And minutes later Cooksley and Charlie Gibson were through on goal. This time Cooksley did pass to his team mate but then probably wish he hadn’t. Gibson put the ball over the bar with an empty goal at his mercy.

After that chance the whistle blew to end the match with Heath celebrating their first win at Loxwood since November 2016.

Man of the match went to Matthews in goal for vital saves at important times in the match.

Broadbridge Heath manager Chris Simmons said: "It was an important win for us against a strong Loxwood team and for the neutral it was probably a great game to watch.

"It was end-to-end with loads of missed chances or great saves by both keepers but we needed to be more clinical in the first 15 minutes. After that it could easily have gone either way.

"Our character to come back from 1-0 down and go on to win is another sign of how far we have come this season. That’s great credit to the players and especially all of my backroom staff."