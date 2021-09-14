Broadbridge Heath bow out of FA Vase in shootout after six-goal thriller

it took 17 goals to decide the heart-breaking outcome of Broadbridge Heath's Buildbase FA Vase first qualifying round game against visiting Croydon from the tier above. Picture by Phil Westlake

Heath went ahead in the opening salvo when Nic Taylor virtually threw the ball into his own net, and, just after the half-hour mark Heath doubled their lead when, after a series of good attacking moves, a great through ball from Jamie Taylor was well chased down by Lewis Croal with Nic Taylor stranded.

Richard Pinging promptly reducing the deficit with an excellent unstoppable finish into the top left corner, but Heath led 2-1 at the interval.

After seemingly easing up when two goals to the good, Heath had two corners and conceded the same, until, midway through the second half, poor defending enabled Croydon to draw level, energising the visitors, who then thought they’d gone ahead, only for the goal to be ruled offside.

But, following several aerial tests, with time rapidly evaporating, the visitors did score, Josh Owen finishing well.