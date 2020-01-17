Broadbridge Heath appoint interim first team manager

Broadbridge Heath's new football ground. Picture by Steve Robards
Broadbridge Heath have appointed an interim first team manager following the departure of long-serving former boss Steve Painter.

Chris Simmons has agreed to take on the role of first team manager on an interim basis until a permanent manager has been appointed.

Simmons will be supported by Nik Mulcahy and Chris Higgins.

Former manager Painter handed in his resignation at Broadbridge Heath on Sunday, ending his decade-long tenure at the club.

Painter's final game in charge saw the Bears beaten 3-1 at home by Crawley Down Gatwick last Saturday.

Heath have also confirmed the venue for tomorrow (Saturday)'s Premier Division clash at fourth-from-bottom Lingfield has been changed.

The Bears and Lingers will now do battle at Horsham's The Camping World Community Stadium (3pm).

