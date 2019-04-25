Broadbridge Heath anticipating 'really big season' next campaign after last game at Leisure Centre

Broadbridge Heath have played what they hope to be their final game at the site of the old Leisure Centre after a 32-year stint.

They wrapped up their final home game of the season with a 5-0 Premier Division win over Loxwood on Tuesday evening, and manager Steve Painter embodied the excitement being generated by the idea of playing in their new stadium next season.

Painter also hinted that moving to the new ground could be exactly what the club needs to reach new heights, as he said: "We look forward to a really big season next season because we'll have the new ground.

"I think this is the last game we'll be playing here, hopefully. We've got to get into that new ground."

Painter revealed a hint of desperation regarding the move, and knows that in order for the club to progress, it is essential that they upgrade their facilities and move into the new ground as soon as possible.

He said: "The whole club is absolutely geared around that new ground now, and it's imperative we get in there as soon as possible."

Broadbridge Heath will be looking to carry their positive home form with them to the new ground, having won ten of their 18 games at the Leisure Centre site this season.

Taking 35 points from their 18 games, boasting a goal difference of +25 as well as seven clean sheets, the Bears have made the prospect of an away trip to Broadbridge Heath a very daunting one, and will be hoping that their new ground can be just as kind to them.

The Bears had planned on moving to the new ground this season, but difficulties and missed deadlines have caused delays.

Heath's final game of the 2018/19 campaign sees them travel to third-from-bottom Arundel on Saturday.