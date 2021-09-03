Crawley Town take on Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers this weekend. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Crawley will be looking to build on their 0-0 draw with Northampton last Saturday, where they picked up a decent point and a much needed clean sheet, having shipped six goals the previous week.

A solid defensive performance was much needed but now needs to happen consistently in order for Crawley to progress.

Another clean sheet in Bristol would certainly provide Crawley with a good result on the road against a team that were relegated from League One last season.

A big injury list certainly hasn’t helped the Reds for the start of this campaign, but they might have a couple of players return from injury and they’ll certainly be hoping one of those is Tom Nichols.

Nichols was at the heart of a lot of what went right last season, and gives Crawley a fantastic outlet up front. It’s a return to one of his former clubs as well with Nichols spending three years at the Gas scoring nine times in 117 appearances.

That’s a goal scoring record that he’s already beaten in just one season at Crawley, as it looked like he struggled for form a lot in his time at Rovers.

He’ll be a big threat to them if he’s available to play and will cause trouble for what has been a leaky Bristol Rovers defence.

Joey Barton has had to watch his side shipnine9 goals in their opening five league games, including four at the hands of Exeter City.

It’s not been the start Barton would’ve wanted with just one win all season, which was a 1-0 home win over Oldham.

It’s been far from inspiring from the Gas who did make some good signings in the transfer window.

The signing of Aaron Collins from fellow League Two side Forest Green particularly caught the eye. However, Collins is yet to find the net for his new side but has managed to register himself an assist.