Brighton tie isn't in focus just yet for Horsham

The tie will take place at Culver Road, Lancing either on Tuesday, February 15, or Tuesday, March 1.

Horsham are bidding to reach their first Senior Cup final in 16 years.

Di Paola said: “It’ll be a good game. They’re a Premier League Development side now, so they’re a good side.

“But I haven’t thought about it yet. I’m not even sure when the game is.

“It tends to be Brighton that sets the date so we’ll see what happens when they decide they want to play it.

“It’s good to be in the semi-final, and we’ll give it our all to get through to the final.”

The Hornets travel to ninth-placed Margate on Saturday in the league.

Horsham are hoping to welcome back Steve Metcalf for Saturday's trip to Margate. Picture by Steve Robards

And Di Paola revealed he might have to call up some young guns in a bid to bolster their ranks.

Danny Dudley and Gary Charman will miss the trip to Kent, but Di Paola is hoping to welcome back Tom Day, Chris Sessegnon and Steve Metcalf after spells on the sidelines.

He said: “We may take a couple of the under-18s up with us for Saturday.

“There are probably two or three of them who probably deserve to be involved.

“If we get some numbers back then I’ll look to bring in a few of the under-18s, but we’re threadbare at the moment.

“We’re really scrambling for players again.”

Meanwhile, Horsham have discovered the date of their fourth round Velocity Trophy tie.

The Hornets, who beat Hythe Town in the round three, will host Corinthian-Casuals on Tuesday, February 22 (7.45pm kick off).