Brighton's game at Tottenham Hotspur's new ground cancelled due to stadium delays

Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-23s will no longer play the first-ever game at Tottenham Hotspur’s brand-new ground after the announcement that 'critical safety systems' have caused delays with opening the stadium.

Albion’s fixture against Spurs in the Premier League 2 was set to be used as the first Test Event at the north London club on Monday, August 27.



The second Test Event, a Spurs Legends against Bayern Munich Legends set for on September 1 has also been cancelled and scheduled Premier League home matches against Liverpool (September 15) - planned to be the first at the ground - and Cardiff City (October 6) have been switched to Wembley.



An official statement from Tottenham Hotspur read: "Following the release of the Premier League fixtures for the 2018/19 season, we announced that, barring any significant issues with the final stages of stadium completion, our match against Liverpool on 15 September would be the first match in our new stadium.



"Recent testing and commissioning has now shown issues with the critical safety systems.



"Urgent follow-up meetings with Mace and the trade contractors are now taking place. We are reviewing the situation and planned timetable to rectify and re-test, after which we shall be in a better position to outline a revised timetable.



"The delays created by these difficulties mean that we can no longer hold the necessary Test Events on 27 August and 1 September. These will need to be rescheduled to take place ahead of any first official match at the new stadium in order to achieve the safety licence.



"In the meantime, therefore, our upcoming Premier League matches against Liverpool (15 September) and Cardiff City (6 October) will be switched to Wembley, as will the NFL match scheduled for 14 October."



Albion's Premier League 2 match is now expected to switch to Spurs' training ground Hotspur Way, although this is yet to be confirmed.