Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster set to visit McDonald's Fun Football session

On Saturday 26, Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster will be in attendance to meet and greet all the little ones taking part. Picture by Tim Keeton/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

There are still two fun-filled sessions taking place at the Tanbridge House School, that will get children between the ages of five and 11 active and playing football again.

The remaining Fun Football sessions will be taking place on the Saturday, June 19 and Saturday 26 between 1pm and 2pm.

Getting kids active after a long year of lockdown restrictions is key to keeping them mentally and physically healthy.

Whether they are first-timers or keen to get back to developing their skills, every child can turn up, take part and enjoy.

In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and franchisees - including O’Dwyer - are providing hundreds of free sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations across the UK during 2021.

After a successful four sessions in April McDonald’s is offering another four more sessions in Horsham for parents and carers to sign their children up for, meaning 120 under-11s will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches.

All sessions are held in a safe environment. They all follow the latest Government protocols and are designed with our UKFA partners and their latest grassroots guidance.

O’Dwyer, said: “After some great sessions earlier on this year it is fantastic that we can once again help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.

“It’s so important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health, so it truly is an honour to be involved in this scheme and to work with the FA alongside other franchisees, and the business, to give even more children the chance to hone their skills – no matter their ability.”

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are part of McDonald’s programme that aims to provide five million hours of free Fun Football coaching to children in the UK by 2022.

In 2021 alone McDonald’s will provide over one million hours of free Fun Football sessions, as it doubles the number of sessions it puts on this summer to enable more kids to get active again.

Don’t worry if you can’t make the above dates. McDonald’s also has a suite of football skills, tricks and drills that you can try at home.

Visit mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football for downloadable packs and video drills from Jack Rutter, Casey Stoney and Martin Keown.

Find your local free Fun Football Centre and sign up today at mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football/fun-football-centres.html.