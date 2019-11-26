'Wow, did not see this coming...Wise or risky?' - Brighton fans react to Graham Potter contract extension

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter agreed a two-year contract extension just six months after signing a four-year deal.

Potter has taken charge of 13 Premier League games for Albion since his arrival from Swansea last summer.

Brighton and Graham Potter agreed a deal until 2025

He has amassed the same amount of points as Chris Hughton had this time last season but Potter has impressed the Albion hierarchy with the new style of play and willingness to give younger players - such as Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate - the chance to shine in the Premier.

A source at the club confirmed talks with Potter began a month ago, and the deal isn’t a reaction to any recent managerial speculation.

Here we take to social media and gauge the reaction from Albion fans.

@connorbhafc

Good to see the board believing in Potter. Class manager who actually doesn’t make me want to kill myself away games. Viva La Potterball #bhafc

Graham Potter previously managed Ostersund and Swansea City

WhingForPresident:

Wonder if Everton actually made a move of if this was just pre-empting interest...

@Francis_Burrow

Very pleased for Graham Potter, young English manager being given an opportunity

@TogetherBHA

Anyone who listens to the podcast will know I am a big fan of what Potter is doing at #BHAFC so far. Everyone seems to be pulling in one unified direction and that direction is greatness. Here's to another 6 years!

@RyanEJourno

Inevitable that Potter will get plenty of attention once the likes of West Ham & Everton are looking for new managers. Great work from the club to keep him nailed down #bhafc

A1X:

Blimey that must be one of the fastest contract extensions ever, he only signed in June!

@thesackrace

After only six months in charge and an impressive start, Brighton reward Graham Potter with a new contract ! Home wins in the Premier League this season...Brighton: 3 - Arsenal: 3 - Man Utd: 3 - Spurs: 3 - Chelsea: 3. After only six months in charge and an impressive start, Brighton reward Graham Potter with a new contract !

Farehamseagull:

Fantastic news, I really do think he is going to be special. Now he needs some support in the next couple of transfer windows.

@barhamstash

Translation: Potter’s agent flagged the likelihood of a larger club’s interest and asked the club to protect their interest accordingly. Having said that it makes sense all round. And personally I’m pleased with the style and progress. #bhafc

@FansFavouriteUK

A very good decision from Bloom to tie Potter down and show faith in him, especially as there are four or five Premier League managers that could get the sack before Christmas. #BHAFC

@BHAseagulls_com

Wow did not see this coming, wise move or risky?

@OfficialBHAFC

That’s great news and truly deserved. Loving the new look Albion under Mr Potter and his excellent team. #bhafc

@DannyJamieson

Just reward to an excellent start to the season. Graham Potter is building something very promising at #bhafc

@bhafctowner

#pottergoingnowhere #bhafc Booyah!

nicko31:

We're now DOOMED.

crodonilson:

Fantastic news and shows the high respect Tony and the board have for GPott and what he's doing.