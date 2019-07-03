Would a move to Leicester really be a step up for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk?

Harry Maguire’s proposed £70million move from Leicester City to the red half of Manchester obviously heightens speculation that the Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will look to replace his departing England central defender with a replacement acceptable to the King Power Stadium faithful.

Clearly the new Albion skipper Lewis Dunk fits the bill - an England international himself.

Two impressive seasons with the Albion in the top flight have made Dunk a hot property but if Maguire’s worth £70million, how much would the Albion reluctantly let the club captain leave for?

To my mind anything less than £30/35million would have the Brighton faithful extremely annoyed, but I don’t think the club should consider anything at this present time.

I appreciate everyone has a price, even Wilfred Zaha, but I don’t want Dunk to leave the Albion at this present time.

New boss Graham Potter has, we are led to believe, a more attacking ethos than his predecessor.

He favours a 3-4-3 formation, so do we take it that new signing Matt Clarke will line up with Messrs Dunk and Duffy in the new back three?

Besides I’m of the opinion that even taking out and sorry any local Leicester fans, the freak Premier League title win back in 2016, would a move to the Midlands really be a step up for Dunk at this point in his career?

Potentially if Potter’s game plan works and in a couple of seasons the Albion become an established Premier League side, would that not make them as big as Leicester and potentially with catchment areas, fan base etc, the Albion will in time become a bigger club than Leicester.

So as Joe Strummer asked us all back in 1982, “Should I stay or should I go.”

In the case of Dunk, it has to be stay.....

Wimbledon is upon us again and unfortunately Andy Murray will not be 100 per cent fit, so Britain’s singles hopes realistically rest on the shoulders of Eastbourne-based Johanna Konta.

But not if you read some sections of the media, the fact that Konta originally hails from Australia doesn’t make her a ‘true Brit’.

Some evoke have very short memories, either that or blinkers that would be more fitting on a thoroughbred race horse.

I didn’t hear any people putting the same argument when Sir Mo Farah was ripping it up on the athletics track.

Another classic case of one rule for one..........