Watch Brighton & Hove Albion winger's debut goal for new club Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert opened his account for new club Fulham with a stunning free-kick in their 1-1 draw at Oxford United last (Tuesday) night.

The Seagulls midfielder, who has joined the Cottagers on a season-long loan, started the game at the Kassam and played 69 minutes before being replaced by Matt O'Riley.

