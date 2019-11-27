These are the five players Brighton and Hove Albion could offload in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is fast approaching.

Many clubs across the European divisions will be weighing up their options and Brighton and Hove Albion are no different.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun scored against Crystal Palace last season

Albion backed their head coach Graham Potter with a two-year contract extension this week that takes him up to 2025.

Brighton may well look to add to their squad in January but could also offload players who have not featured greatly under Potter.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

The Iranian striker signed for £17m from AZ Alkmaar in July 2018. He failed to score in 24 league and cup appearances for Chris Hughton's team last season and has featured just once in an EFL Cup match at Bristol Rovers under Graham Potter this campaign. Jahanbakhsh was an unused sub for the last match against Leicester.

Potter has often spoke about his good attitude in training despite his limited game time. The head coach is full admiration for his work ethic but so far the striker has not been given an opportunity in the Premier League. There was talk of utilising him as right wing-back to provide competition for Martin Montoya, but as yet, that has not happened.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has scored once this season against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup

Potter was asked in October if Jahanbakhsh would move-on in January, Potter responded: "Yes and no is the answer."

Leon Balogun

The central defender has made just one appearance in the EFL Cup this season at Bristol Rovers. The Nigerian international joined on a free transfer from Mainz in July 2018. He made 10 appearances for Albion last campaign in the league and cup and scored against Crystal Palace in the 3-1 triumph at the Amex Stadium in December.

Competition is fierce in defence and Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Dan Burn have kept him out of Potter's starting XI. It's difficult to see the 31-year-old forcing his way into the team this term and defenders Ben White (Leeds) and Matthew Clarke (Derby) are impressing while on loan in the Championship...they are seen as the future.

Gaetan Bong

The left-sided player from Cameroon has made four Premier League appearances this season for Albion but all have been from the bench. The 31-year-old also started Albion's two matches in the EFL Cup against Bristol Rovers and Aston Villa. He joined Albion in 2015 on a free from Wigan.

A reliable and experienced member of the squad but with left-sided Brazilian Bernardo nearing full-fitness following a knee injury, Albion may well be tempted to offload Bong if an offer arrives in January.

Ezequiel Schelotto

The 30-year-old right-sided player has worked extremely hard to get back to full fitness following a serious knee injury. His three appearances in the Premier League this campaign have all been from the bench and came against Everton, Norwich and Leicester at the Amex.

Joined Brighton for £2.5m in August 2017 and the man from Buenos Aires known as the "Greyhound" is a popular figure among the squad and also the fans. He does provide back-up and competition for Martin Montoya but Schelotto may want more minutes elsewhere after recovering from a knee injury.

Glenn Murray

Game time for the 36-year-old striker has been limited this season. Murray has scored once in the EFL Cup at Bristol City but is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League. The emergence of Aaron Connolly and four Premier League goals from summer signing Neal Maupay has kept Murray largely on the bench.

Potter seems to favour the mobility of Connolly and Maupay but Murray, who has scored 102 goals in two stints for Brighton, does provide another option for the head coach. Murray is also seen as a very positive influence on the younger players at Brighton.

The veteran striker may want regular football elsewhere but much will depend if Albion add to their attacking options in January.