'The only match to win' Leandro Trossard ready for his first Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Leandro Trossard has received a clear message ahead of his first experience of the Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace derby.

Trossard, an £18m summer arrival from Genk, has impressed despite a few injury troubles as he settles into life in the Premier League.

The Belgium international started the last match against Wolves and is expected to play a key role tonight as Albion resume their rivalry with Crystal Palace.

“I have just been told that it is a derby and it is the only game in the season you need to win," said Trossard. “That is the only thing I know about it, not much more.”

Brighton did the double against Crystal Palace last campaign but Trossard expects a tough encounter tonight against Roy Hodgson's team who are 10th in the Premier League and three points above 13th placed Albion.

“They are a good side and they have a lot of good players, so it will be a tough game there. They (the fans) are also very close to the pitch, so that will make it tougher.

“Everything put together will make it tougher. The crowd will be behind them and we have to deal with it.”

Trossard, 25, has two goals to his name this season and has been used in a variety of different attacking positions so far this campaign. it is a challenge he enjoys.

“The physicality is a big thing in the league and players are closer to you in every duel but I think my style avoids those situations through quick movements. I’m playing in a few different roles, and that’s very good for me.

"Sometimes we change two or three times in a match and that can be based on the opponent too. I’ll always just try and give everything and adapt for the team.”

The Palace match is the start of a hectic period for Brighton as they prepare to play four matches in two weeks.

“It’s a nice period with a lot of games," said the Belgium international. "I spent some time out with an injury, so it’s also good for me to be able to feature. The win at Arsenal and last weekend’s draw have given us confidence, but we already had that from the start of the season anyway.

"The head coach taught us how to play in his system and we’ve already shown how good we can be.

“We have to take everything out of the last two games and build on it.”