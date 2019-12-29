'Shades of Dennis Bergkamp' BBC and Sky pundits rave about Aaron Mooy's goal against Bournemouth

When Aaron Mooy gathered Leandro Trossard's cross on his chest in a congested penalty area there appeared little chance of a strike on goal.

Mooy however is a player at the very top of his game at the moment and the 29-year-old, on loan from Huddersfield, controlled the ball and then bamboozled Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham with an instant turn and flick of the right foot.

Aaron Mooy curls his effort beyond Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale

Mepham was left on his backside as Mooy composed himself and curled a beauty beyond the reach of away keeper Aaron Ramsdale and into the top corner. Sky commentator Alan Smith even lauded the Brighton player for showing "shades of Dennis Bergkamp" with the strike.

It was his first goal for Brighton in the Premier League and capped a brilliant display from the Australian International, who earlier in the match was instrumental in Alireza Jahanbakhsh's opening goal.

It helped Brighton to an important 2-0 victory against Bournemouth and saw Graham Potter's Albion open up a five point gap between themselves and the drop zone.

Mooy's performance also drew praise from BBC pundit Danny Murphy: "He was at it again today, he knitted the play really well," said the former Liverpool midfielder speaking on Match of the Day. "The only surprise with this guy is that he hasn't scored more goals, it was his first goal.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter looks delighted with Aaron Mooy after the match

"Mooy became a number 10, rather than staying high up the pitch and he caused Bournemouth all sorts of problems. He is a clever player. He finds the pockets of space. On the rare occasions he loses the ball he has the tenacity to win it back.

"He was making things happen. He is not the quickest but he sees the passes. He nearly got a goal earlier with a superb strike. But as the game went on he did get his reward he scored an absolutely wonderful goal and this is thing he should be doing more.

"Playing in this position helps him because it allows him the freedom to get forward. It was a good pass in and a superb little touch and a well deserved goal."